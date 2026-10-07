Traffic curbs near Kashmere Gate as INDIA bloc holds protest over SIR row

Traffic movement in and around Kashmere Gate is likely to be affected on Wednesday as the Delhi constituents of the INDIA bloc will hold a joint protest outside the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office against the ongoing SIR exercise, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic may be diverted or regulated on Boulevard Road, Ring Road, S P Marg and N S Marg during the protest.

Lothian Road may also be closed, the advisory said.

The protest is scheduled to be held from 12 pm to 3.30 pm outside the Delhi CEO's office at the Old St Stephen's College Building in Kashmere Gate.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and avoid Lothian Road, S P Marg, N S Marg and Boulevard Road wherever possible. Buses and other vehicles may be diverted through Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Mandir, Chhata Rail, Mori Gate Gole Chakkar and Pul Dufferin, depending on traffic conditions, it said. Motorists heading towards Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi and adjoining areas have been advised to use alternate routes and exercise caution, the advisory warned. The Delhi constituents of the INDIA bloc are protesting against the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.