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Traffic curbs, road closures in Mumbai ahead of Prince William's visit

The restrictions have been imposed ahead of the visit of Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to the city from November 16 to 18

Mumbai traffic
Alongside the diversions, police have suspended pay-and-park facilities and imposed strict parking bans across several South Mumbai roads (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 3:38 PM IST
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The Traffic Police on Sunday announced temporary traffic diversions, road closures and parking restrictions across parts of south Mumbai from November 16 to 19 in view of a VVIP visit, an official said.

The restrictions have been imposed ahead of the visit of Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to the city from November 16 to 18, during which they will attend the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Traffic) Hemrajsingh Rajput under the Motor Vehicles Act, the curbs aim to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular flow, though ambulances, fire tenders, police and other emergency vehicles remain exempted.

As per the notification, specific traffic regulations will be enforced on Monday. The right turn from Madam Cama Road at Hutatma Rajguru Chowk towards Free Press Road, as well as the U-turn from Free Press Northbound Road at the same junction towards Free Press Road Southbound - both normally closed to regular traffic - will remain open exclusively for vehicles carrying VIPs.

Traffic moving from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg towards Avtarsingh Bedi Chowk will not be permitted to take a right turn onto Walchand Hirachand Marg or towards the Ballard Pier alighting point, which will remain open solely for VVIP convoys. Additionally, N Morarji Road will remain completely closed to general north-south vehicular movement.

Alongside the diversions, police have suspended pay-and-park facilities and imposed strict parking bans across several South Mumbai roads.

Pay-and-park facilities will remain suspended for 24 hours along Vinay K Shah Marg (from NCPA Chowk to Murli Deora Chowk) and Dorabji Tata Road (from Genda Point to Murli Deora Chowk).

On Monday, parking will be strictly prohibited on N Morarji Road, J N Heredia Marg and Walchand Hirachand Marg. Motorists have been advised to plan their commutes accordingly and use alternative routes during the four days, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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