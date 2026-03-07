Traffic restrictions likely in north Delhi on Sunday due to DDA's event

Vehicular movement in parts of north Delhi is expected to be affected on Sunday morning due to an official function at the DDA Utsav Sthal in Dheerpur.

Several housing projects and sections of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated during the event, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory issued on Saturday stated that a gathering of around 25,000 people is expected at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7.30 am to 2 pm. During this period, only vehicles with valid labels will be allowed on certain stretches.

Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg from Camp Chowk to Burari Chowk, and Shah Alam Bandh Marg from the Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg T-point to Majlis Park red light will be closed for general traffic.