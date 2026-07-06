Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway suspended after heavy rains

Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide, police said.

The authorities appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until further orders, citing safety concerns.

In a public advisory, police said traffic in both directions on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old highway had been stopped until further notice.

"Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies," the advisory said.

Police said flood-like conditions had developed in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes connecting Pune and Mumbai. According to the police, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has been closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway. The old Pune-Mumbai highway has also been shut due to overflowing water at multiple locations, they said. Police said there was a landslide at Patan village near Lohgad Fort, where a family was reportedly trapped in the affected area. A rescue operation has been launched, they added. The Pune district administration has declared a holiday for all schools following heavy rains.

Traffic on the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' alignment was diverted early Monday following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 amid heavy rains, officials said. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains, reducing travel distance by 6 km and shaving 25 to 30 minutes off the commute. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4 am on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters. The corporation said they were closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the route unless necessary.