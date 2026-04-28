Tripura, Kerala top list of best-governed panchayats in India: PAI 2.0

Tripura and Kerala are among the states which have the best-governed panchayats in the country, having the highest percentage in the ‘A’ category as per the latest (2023–24) Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Tuesday.

Data shows that out of the total 1,176 gram panchayats which submitted data for the index, almost 943 (80.2 per cent) have figured in category ‘A’ as per the index.

In Kerala, out of the 941 panchayats which submitted data, around 95 figured in category ‘A’ (10.1 per cent). Odisha was the third-best state in terms of governance at the lowest level of government in India, with 8.2 per cent of the 6,794 panchayats in the state figuring in category ‘A’. Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland were among the states which have the largest number of panchayats in the worst ‘category D’ out of the total panchayats that submitted data.

PAI, which the government claims is the world’s first nationwide framework to measure the progress of rural local government, measures the performance of each of the more than 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country on more than 150 parameters and 230 data points across sectors such as health, water, infrastructure, sustainability, governance, women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability. The index is anchored in the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The government says PAI is a significant tool for Union ministries and state governments to assess the outcome of their schemes and also paves the path for policy formulation, ensuring more transparent and accountable rural governance.