Tripura makes singing of national song, anthem compulsory at all schools

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the School Education department has made the singing of the full version of the national song 'Vande Mataram', along with the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana', compulsory in all schools of the state.

The chief minister in a Facebook post said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued exhaustive directive regarding the respect, decorum, and official versions of the national song of India, 'Vande Mataram'.

"The guidelines specifically mandate that proper protocol must be observed across all formal, semi-formal, and educational forums to instil national pride and maintain the rich cultural heritage associated with the national song", he wrote.