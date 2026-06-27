Tripura minister praises TSCBL for 66% credit-deposit ratio in FY26

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Saturday lauded the Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCBL) for recording the highest credit deposit ratio (CDR) of 66 per cent in the 2025-26 fiscal among the lenders operating in the northeastern state.

The state's overall CDR stands at 49 per cent as against the national average of 83 per cent, officials said.

"TSCBL has been relentlessly working to boost grassroots-level banking system across the state. Due to the all-out efforts to ensure credit flow to small and micro enterprises, the bank's CDR has increased to 66 per cent during 2025-26," the minister told reporters here on the sidelines of the lender's 43rd annual general meeting.