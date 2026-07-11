Tussle for Punjab Congress chief post: Leaders from Channi camp meet Baghel

Amid a tussle over the party's state leadership, Congress leaders considered close to former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday started arriving at party leader Rana Gurjit Singh's residence, where a meeting has been scheduled with AICC state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel also reached Rana Gurjit's residence at around 12.15 pm.

Ending days of suspense, Channi and senior Congress leaders close to him decided to finally meet Baghel on Saturday and apprise him of party workers' "sentiments".

Channi, along with senior leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, along with several other leaders, have reached Rana Gurjit's residence.

It was not clear if Baghel would interact with all the leaders present or only a select number of them. Leader of Opposition and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was invited by Rana Gurjit Singh, and former deputy chief minister O P Singh will be present at the meeting. On July 1, the Congress announced that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president and appointed Channi as chairperson of the campaign committee. Channi, who was said to be "miffed" at not being appointed the state president, had not met Baghel, who arrived in Punjab on Monday and held a series of meetings with the state's leaders and office-bearers.

Baghel is set to hold a separate meeting with the Channi camp on Saturday. Warring will not be a part of it. Before entering Rana Gurjit's residence, Channi told reporters, "We are going to attend the meeting and talk to everyone. We will let you know." Asked if Warring was acceptable to them as the state unit president, Channi said that everything would be discussed in the meeting. When it was pointed out that many of his supporters said they did not accept Warring's leadership, he said, "Let us discuss first. You know from the beginning what our stand is. Baaki tel dekhenge tel ki daar dekhenge (wait and watch)." Senior leader and MP Sukhjinder Randhawa, when asked if the Channi camp had not invited Warring, replied, "He (Warring) can better reply whether he was not invited or he is not coming." Former minister Gurpreet Kangar said the meeting was being held specifically to discuss whether Warring's leadership was acceptable to them or not.

Another party leader, Inderbir Bolaria, told reporters that Baghel will be apprised about the "sentiments and ground realities". "Our senior leader Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had earlier said that there are some things that we want to convey to the party high command. We will place these issues before Baghel, so that he can convey it to the high command," Bolaria said. In an X post on Friday evening, Channi had written, "United for Punjab. We have invited Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel ji on July 11 to place before him the sentiments of Congress workers and the people of Punjab." Since his arrival in the state on Monday, Baghel has held a series of meetings with several party leaders and office-bearers, while the party is gearing up for the 2027 assembly polls.

On Monday, several senior leaders met in Mohali in Channi's presence, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind the Jalandhar MP to be reconsidered for the state party president's post. Baghel had already ruled out any change in the state party leadership. Dismissing speculation about a rethink on Warring's retention as the state party chief, Baghel said on Wednesday, "When the high command has taken a decision, it will not be changed. Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega? (Is this a child's play that the decision will be changed repeatedly)?" After an initial reluctance, leaders in the Channi camp on Thursday decided to meet Baghel.