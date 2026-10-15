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TVK, Congress, INDIA Bloc members begin protest demanding CEC's resignation

Led by TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore, INDIA Bloc cadres raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision exercise

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Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 11:43 AM IST
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The ruling TVK, its key ally, the Congress party, and other constituents of the INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu began their protest here on Thursday, condemning the "murder of democracy" and demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office.

The protest is being led by TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore.

The cadres of the INDIA Bloc, who had gathered here in large numbers, displayed their respective party flags and raised slogans seeking the immediate resignation of the CEC over the SIR exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentchief election commissioner

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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