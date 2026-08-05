TVK's first Budget mixes welfare promises with fiscal discipline in TN

Fulfilling pre-election promises of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party that came to power in Tamil Nadu in May, has been the feature of the first Budget of the new state government.

The Budget, presented on Wednesday, announced free gold for weddings and newborns, an allocation for farm loan waiver, an artificial-intelligence (AI) city, and free laptops, among others.

The Budget, which wants to make the state a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, has projected a fiscal deficit of about ₹1.218 trillion, while estimating the revenue deficit at ₹55,775 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27.

This is as against a higher fiscal deficit of about ₹1.219 trillion and a revenue deficit of ₹48,696 crore projected by the previous government in its Interim Budget earlier this year. The state’s outstanding debt is expected to touch ₹10.98 trillion, equivalent to 27.01 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP). In the Interim Budget, this was ₹10.99 trillion with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 27.03 per cent. The main highlight of the Budget, presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, was the announcement of a free 8-gm gold coin and silk saree for women getting married, for which the allocation is ₹812 crore. This was one of the TVK’s major poll promises.

It also allocated ₹560 crore for the gold-ring scheme for babies born in government hospitals. Wilson also announced Vettri Madikanini Thittam, through which laptops will be given to college students, the outlay for this being ₹2,000 crore. “Tamil Nadu’s maiden Budget sends an important signal: The government knows that welfare ambition without fiscal discipline is unsustainable. Projecting ₹16,000 crore in new revenue through a Revenue Enhancement Committee is a start, but the structural opportunity is far larger,” said Nithin Chandra, senior partner, Kearney. In an effort to revive the economy of Tamil Nadu, which is facing an outstanding debt of ₹13.18 trillion, the state government has appointed a six-member Revenue Augmentation Committee, headed by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to come up with a strategy to augment the state’s tax and non-tax revenues.

Wilson identified AI as a key area, with the Budget lining up several AI-focused initiatives to improve education, governance and industrial growth. This includes setting up an AI and innovation city called Arivagam, where AI companies, startups, global capability centres (GCCs), and other research institutions working in domains like quantum technology and computer infrastructure will come together to develop the state’s AI and deep-tech ecosystem. The state’s own tax revenues are estimated at ₹2.27 trillion, compared to the projection of ₹2.29 trillion in the Interim Budget. The state’s own non-tax revenues are expected to be ₹27,835 crore in the Budget, as against ₹27,704 crore in the Interim Budget. The state also expects grants-in-aid of ₹32,922 crore from the Centre. Revenue expenditure is likely to be ₹4.05 trillion, and total expenditure at ₹4.73 trillion. Capital expenditure for 2026-27 has been pegged at ₹56,985 crore, up 10 per cent from the Revised Estimate for 2025-26.