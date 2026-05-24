UAPA cases in 2024 were fewest in a decade, but convictions surged

State-wise, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of UAPA cases in 2024. Jammu & Kashmir’s share of total cases in India rose sharply from 4.6 per cent in 2014 to 20.7 per cent in 2018, and further to 33.1 per cent in 2024. Manipur’s share declined from 64 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2023, but rebounded to 22 per cent in 2024. Uttar Pradesh’s share increased from 3 per cent in 2014 to 9 per cent in 2018, and further to 11 per cent in 2024. Similar shifts were observed in other states.