MP Cabinet approves UCC Bill, Assembly to take it up in Monsoon Session

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. It will be tabled in the Assembly during the Monsoon Session beginning Monday.

After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government was fully prepared to present the Bill in the Assembly. He emphasised that equality has always been an integral part of Indian culture and values, and that this step had been taken in line with that spirit.

Madhya Pradesh had constituted a high-level committee under retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to frame the provisions of the UCC. Formed on April 27, 2026, the committee studied UCC models of different states, existing laws and social aspects. A web portal was launched on May 22, 2026, to invite suggestions. More than 50 public consultations were held at the district and state levels. According to the government, the portal received 958,675 suggestions, while more than 1,100 were collected through meetings.