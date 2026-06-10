Union Cabinet applauds PM Modi on becoming longest serving prime minister

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM.

The Union Cabinet members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation.

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.