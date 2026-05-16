Union minister Bandi Sanjay's son arrested in Pocso case in Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bageerath, was arrested on Saturday night in a POCSO case registered against him.

"The accused has been arrested by police," a senior police official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police had issued a lookout circular against Bageerath, and police teams conducted searches across the country to trace him.

As part of the investigation, the statements of the alleged victim (17) and her mother, who is the complainant in the case, were recorded before a magistrate on Saturday.

The statement is recorded to ensure that accounts are reliably documented and to prevent individuals from changing their testimonies during trial.

However, Bandi Sanjay said he had asked his son to appear before the police and join the probe. "Satya Meva Jayate. With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation," the union minister said in a post on X. The development came a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath. In a statement, Bandi Sanjay said he had asked his son to cooperate with the police soon after the complaint was registered last week. However, Bageerath, who has repeatedly maintained that he has done no wrongdoing, presented evidence in his favour to his lawyers, the union minister said.

According to Bandi Sanjay, the lawyers opined that the case would be quashed and that Bageerath would get bail, which led to the delay. Meanwhile, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha, in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, demanded the removal of Sanjay Kumar, MoS (Home), from the Union Cabinet "to ensure a free and fair investigation in the POCSO case involving his son". In a setback to Bageerath, the Telangana High Court on Friday night did not grant him interim protection from arrest. Hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Bageerath, the HC said it was not inclined to grant any interim relief at this stage.

The counsel for Bageerath had requested interim protection from arrest until orders on the petition were passed. The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act on May 8 against Bageerath based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her. After recording the statement of the victim, more stringent sections of the POCSO Act were invoked in the case. Bageerath had also lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that the girl, who had got acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings. An FIR was registered based on his complaint.

In the complaint, Bageerath stated that, believing the girl's family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain holy places as part of a group of friends. He further alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her. When he rejected the proposal, the girl's parents allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he failed to pay. Bageerath claimed that, out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. He also alleged that they threatened that the girl's mother would die by suicide if he failed to meet their demands.