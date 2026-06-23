Union Minister George Kurian resigns after his Rajya Sabha term ends

Union minister and veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian on Tuesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers following expiry of his Rajya Sabha term.

Kurian (65) was Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and also for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Kurian's resignation, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The BJP had decided not to renominate Kurian, whose term ended on June 21, in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in August 2024 from Madhya Pradesh for the remaining term of the seat vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.