UP CM leads protest march against defeat of women quota amendment bill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took part in a march to protest the defeat of the constitution amendment bill, saying it reflects the resentment among women against the "anti-women" attitude of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and the DMK.

The government's Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement women's quota and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lower House on Friday last.

The 'Jan Aakrosh Malia Padyatra' began from Adityanath's official residence here on Kalidas marg and will culminate at the UP Assembly.

Addressing party workers outside his residence before the commencement of the march, Adityanath said, "This march is a symbol of resentment prevailing in the country, especially among the 'aadhee abadee' (women) against the anti-women behaviour of the Congress, SP, TMC, and DMK".