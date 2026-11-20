Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, died on Friday in her native village in Pauri Garhwal district.

Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said she died in Panchur village of the district and the local administration was in touch with the family members. The last rites are likely to take place in Haridwar on Saturday.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The news of the demise of Savitri Devi ji, the respected mother of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji, is extremely sad and heartbreaking." Dhami said mother's love, blessings and affection are the most precious assets of life. "Her demise is an irreparable loss to the family." "I pray to Baba Kedar to give a place to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family members, including Yogi ji to bear this immense loss," he added.