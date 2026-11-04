UpGrad moves NCLT against Bira 91 maker B9 Beverages over ₹1.02 cr dues

UpGrad Education Private Limited has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against B9 Beverages Limited, the maker of Bira 91 beer, seeking recovery of alleged outstanding dues of ₹1.02 crore.

The insolvency petition was filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, before the NCLT's New Delhi Bench on October 22. UpGrad has named B9 Beverages as the corporate debtor and sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against it.

Under Section 9 of the IBC, an operational creditor, or simply a vendor, can initiate insolvency proceedings against a company if it fails to clear its dues despite receiving a statutory demand notice, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law.

The petition does not specify the services provided by UpGrad to the brewer, the period during which the dues accumulated or the date on which the payment default occurred. The latest legal action adds to the mounting creditor pressure on B9 Beverages, which has been facing multiple recovery proceedings and struggling to revive its business amid financial difficulties. In September, the NCLT asked the company and its creditors to explore a settlement through mediation in connection with several insolvency proceedings. It also restrained the brewer from selling or transferring its assets while the settlement process was underway. Glass manufacturer Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Limited (HNGIL) is among the creditors that have initiated recovery action against the company. It has sought recovery of more than ₹11 crore, alleging that B9 Beverages failed to take delivery of bottles manufactured against confirmed purchase orders.