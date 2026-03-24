SC grants pension benefits to women SSC officers denied permanent commission

The Supreme Court on Tuesday flagged systemic discrimination in the Armed Forces, ruling that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers denied Permanent Commission (PC) through arbitrary assessments in the Army, Navy and Air Force are entitled to full pensionary benefits, reported Bar and Bench.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after hearing a batch of petitions by women SSC officers seeking the grant of PC in the armed forces.

"The inequality of opportunities has affected their inter se merit. They were categorised as unfit for long-term career progression...We find that the denial of PC was a consequence of systemic discrimination and not finding them fit for career progression. Thus, we invoke Article 142 to render complete justice," the court said.

What's the case? The petitioners challenged the denial of PC based on policy changes in 2019 and previous Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) rulings. While the policy allowed women officers in specific streams to be considered for PC, the petitioners argued that its execution resulted in the exclusion of many officers who had fulfilled the required years of service, reported Bar and Bench. The petitioners contended that the decisions regarding the grant of PC to women officers have been inconsistent with previous decisions, which recognised the entitlement of women officers in the Armed Forces, the report added. What did the Supreme Court say? The CJI, while reading the judgment, said that the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) for women officers were often graded "casually" under the assumption that they would not be eligible for career progression or PC, reported PTI.

"The ACRs were written with the presumption that they would not undergo career progression. This adversely affected their overall merit," the CJI said. The court further extended relief to women officers who underwent such assessments, ruling that they would be "deemed" to have completed the minimum qualifying service required for pension, even if they were released from service earlier. It also issued separate directives for denial of PC cases to SSC women officers of the Air Force, Navy and Army. For the Navy and the Army, the court found similar flaws in their assessment models and said the failure to disclose evaluation criteria adversely impacted these officers.