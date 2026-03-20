UPSC exam odds: 0.53% success rate for millions of candidates since 1947

In 1979, the government adopted the Kothari Commission’s recommendation to have a three-stage structure (prelims, mains and interview) for UPSC exams to better evaluate knowledge and aptitude. The exam overhaul led to a surge in candidates.

An analysis of community-based share of successful candidates provides insights into the changing social profile of the Indian bureaucracy. The share of Scheduled Caste candidates stood at 17 per cent in 1971 and has remained largely stable, standing at 16 per cent in 2025. The share of Scheduled Tribes marginally increased from 6 per cent to 7 per cent. Meanwhile, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who began receiving representation in government jobs as such a group in 1993, saw their share increase from 28 per cent in 1994 to 31 per cent in 2025.