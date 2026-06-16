Urban water crisis persists as cities underinvest in supply systems

Even the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines prescribe that without a proper City Sanitation Plan and State Sanitation Strategies, the Mission cannot fully succeed. Here, too, repeated CAG audits observe that state governments often do not prepare a statewide sanitation strategy to devolve full powers, roles, and responsibilities, along with financial and personnel resources necessary, to ULBs to discharge this core municipal function as per NUSP-2008 and SBM guidelines.

But the ULBs suffer from both a lack of funds and a coherent plan on how to deploy whatever funds they get. For instance, there is a policy for water budgeting but it is applicable only for rural areas under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, with no urban equivalent. The Varuni web application uses a cycle-based approach to compare water availability (supply) with water requirements (demand) to generate a comprehensive water budget. It indicates whether a given block experiences a surplus or a deficit. It further provides contextual insights into local geography and water resource conditions. However, these programmes are run by the central government, which has a mandate to examine only rural areas. For urban areas, it seems, state governments have neither the time nor the money to develop an equivalent.