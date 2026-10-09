Uttar Pradesh is at the centre of India's unresolved bonded labour crisis

The Ministry of Labour and Employment implements the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers, 2021. National figures for the scheme show that one in three persons rehabilitated between 2018 and 2024 was in UP. Tamil Nadu comes next, followed by Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Karnataka. A worrying fact is that while Jharkhand and Gujarat rank among the five states with the most victims, they do not feature in the list of states where bonded labourers were rehabilitated in that period.