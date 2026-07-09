Uttarakhand becomes country's sixth fully literate state under NEP 2020

Uttarakhand on Wednesday became the country's sixth fully literate state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'ULLAS' (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, officials said.

The state achieved the significant milestone after meeting the prescribed adult literacy benchmarks set by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education, they said.

Following this, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh approved the proposal declaring the state fully literate.

Before Uttarakhand, five other states - Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - had already achieved full literacy status.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a "milestone" for the state.