Uttarakhand emerges as top tourism destination for faith, adventure

Uttarakhand has witnessed developments in its tourism sector, with efforts to promote a mix of spiritual and adventure tourism alongside infrastructure expansion aimed at strengthening its presence on the global tourism map.

To make pilgrimages smoother and safer, large-scale ropeway projects have been initiated. A 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham will be constructed at a cost of ₹4,081 crore. Similarly, a 12.4 km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib will be developed at a cost of ₹2,730 crore as per a press release by the State government.

Once completed, these projects will significantly reduce travel time and physical difficulty for devotees.

For the first time, winter pilgrimage has been introduced in Uttarakhand, promoting tourism throughout the year. To encourage this initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited Mukhwa, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga. In the Kumaon region, under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, 48 temples are being developed as a religious circuit, giving a new boost to spiritual tourism. Rapid development work is underway in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham under master plans. Badrinath is being transformed into a smart spiritual hill town with projects worth ₹255 crore. Additionally, new religious sites are being developed, including the Yamuna pilgrimage site at Haripur Kalsi and the master plan for Mahasu Temple in Hanol.