Uttarakhand prepares firewood supply for businesses amid LPG shortage

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia and the resulting disruption in gas supplies, the Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to provide firewood for commercial use if required.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the current situation resembles a crisis scenario. "With war-like conditions prevailing in several West Asian countries, a shortage of gas cannot be ruled out," he said.

To address the situation, instructions have been issued to the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation to ensure the availability of wood so that businesses can use it as an alternative fuel in case the gas shortage worsens.

The government on Tuesday rejigged the allocation of LPG production, CNG, and piped cooking gas, which will take precedence over all other sectors using natural gas to ensure an uninterrupted supply for households and transport sectors.