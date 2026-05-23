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V D Satheesan meets Sonia, Rahul during first Delhi visit as Kerala CM

Satheesan also called on AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the visit

VD Satheesan, Satheesan, Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan thanked the Congress high command for its support during the Assembly election campaign (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 2:25 PM IST
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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday met top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge during his first visit to Delhi after assuming office.

Satheesan also called on AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the visit.

The chief minister, who arrived in the national capital late on Friday night, thanked the Congress high command for its support during the Assembly election campaign, party sources said.

According to sources, organisational matters and things related to the functioning of the newly formed UDF government in Kerala figured prominently in the discussions with senior leaders.

The visit also comes amid discussions within the Congress over the appointment of a new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

There were indications that the CM may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an available day next week, though there was no immediate official confirmation about this.

Earlier, Satheesan was accorded a warm reception by Congress workers and supporters on his arrival in Delhi. A large number of supporters also assembled at the Kerala House late into the night to greet him.

The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Kerala in the recent Assembly elections after a gap of 10 years, defeating the LDF.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rahul GandhiKeralaKerala AssemblyCongressSonia Gandhi

First Published: May 23 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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