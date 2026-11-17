The new rural employment scheme VB-GRAMG would have cost states six times more compared to MGNREGA if it had been implemented in the previous fiscal, a report by think tank PRS Legislative Research says, with larger states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh bearing the burden of an additional spending of ₹2,000-3,000 crore.

In its 'State of State Finances Report 2026-27', PRS has given an estimate of what states would have spent if the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG), which was implemented from July 1, 2026, was in place in the 2025-26 fiscal.

"The VB-GRAMG scheme is being implemented from July 1, 2026. Had VB-GRAMG been in place instead of MGNREGA in 2025-26, states would have spent around six times what they actually spent under MGNREGA," the report says.

The estimate is based on the actual spending under various heads, state-wise, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2025-26. The Centre's share is calculated by totalling the entire unskilled wages expense, 75 per cent of material cost, and admin costs up to 6 per cent of total expenditure, and the rest is assumed to be the state's spending. Under VB-GRAMG, the Centre and state share the expenditure in a 60:40 ratio (90:10 for northeastern and Himalayan states). The scheme also provides that the Centre's contribution will be capped at a state-wise allocation, and a state must bear any excess expenditure.

The report says under VB-GRAMG, in which guaranteed employment has increased from 100 to 125 days, states will have to pay a larger share of the cost. "Had VB-GRAMG been in place instead of MGNREGA in 2025-26, states would have spent around ₹33,000 crore, assuming the same number of person-days and wage rates," the report says. This is around six times what they actually spent under MGNREGA (₹5,261 crore). For large states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, VB-GRAMG would have led to additional state spending of ₹2,000-3,000 crore in 2025-26, it says. As per the draft VB-GRAMG Rules, a state's share will be based on the devolution parameters of the 16th Finance Commission.

By this formula (and considering the 2026-27 Union Budget allocation), six states would have fallen short of the central fund requirement in 2025-26, and would have to bear the excess expenditure (ranging between ₹80 crore and ₹650 crore), the report says. In June 2026, the Union government notified the minimum wage rate of ₹300 per day under VB-GRAMG. Subsequently, states raised their wage rates for 2026-27. The report points out that at the new wage rates, VB-GRAMG would have cost states around seven times their actual 2025-26 spending under MGNREGA. Under VB-GRAMG, guaranteed employment has increased to 125 days. In 2025-26, the average number of workdays per household under MGNREGA was 43 days against guaranteed employment of 100 days.