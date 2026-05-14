Cong picks VD Satheesan as Kerala chief minister after days of suspense

Putting an end to a 10-day suspense and power struggle between three prominent leaders, the Congress on Thursday announced six-time MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, V D Satheesan, as the next chief minister of Kerala.

The 61-year-old leader is widely credited with the United Democratic Front's (UDF's) historic 102-seat victory in the 16th Assembly elections held last month, putting an end to the 10-year rule of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. After the election results on May 4, the party in Kerala witnessed severe lobbying for the chief minister's post, with senior leaders like All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala openly pitching their names for the race.

Adding to the confusion, around 47 MLAs out of 63 newly elected Congress MLAs in Kerala preferred Venugopal for the chief minister's post. The Congress Legislature Party on May 7 had unanimously authorised the Congress president to appoint the new leader. This was followed by widespread protests on the streets by party workers and voters in favour of Satheesan, forcing the Congress high command to rethink its choice. At around 12 pm, AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi announced the name of Satheesan at a press conference in Delhi, followed by massive celebrations across the state. Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi had personally informed Chennithala and Venugopal of the decision.

"Congress has given me a huge responsibility. Lakhs of common UDF workers and Team UDF helped me in achieving this. The people of Kerala have given us a huge opportunity, and we will fulfil all our promises to create a new Kerala. We all will work towards that," Satheesan said, thanking workers for helping him get the new role. "I believe this is a heavenly intervention. It was AICC that guided us in this victory. Venugopal was, on a daily basis, reviewing the elections. Chennithala is my own leader and I will take all of them into confidence," he added.

"We have to save Kerala and create a new Kerala. We will create a good team," Satheesan added. Speaking in New Delhi, Venugopal said he will provide all support to the chief minister and the UDF government in Kerala. Born on May 31, 1964, at Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan is the son of Vadassery Damodara Menon, a Forest Department official, and Vilasini Amma. He is a law graduate and also practised as an advocate before entering politics. His political journey started as a college union office-bearer at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and he later became chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union. Later, he became the national secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Other than the Leader of the Opposition role, he was not part of any party posts or government earlier.