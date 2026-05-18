VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM today, UDF cabinet to be sworn-in

After a decade-long Left rule, Kerala is all set for a regime change on Monday, with a 21-member UDF cabinet led by Congress leader V D Satheesan set to be sworn in at the state capital at 10 am.

Preparations have been completed at Central Stadium, where a massive stage has been set up for the oath-taking ceremony.

Workers have put up temporary rain shelters and arranged seating for thousands of party workers, national political figures, and local dignitaries.

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others are scheduled to attend the swearing-in. Kerala joins Karnataka and Telangana to become the third Congress ruled state in south in the recent times.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event. Special traffic arrangements have also been made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters arriving in the city. Traffic and parking regulations are in effect from 7 am to 4 pm in the capital city. Thousands of UDF supporters from across Kerala have reached Thiruvananthapuram to witness the swearing-in ceremony. The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.

After two days of lobbying and discussions, Satheesan handed over the list of 20 ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday evening. The ministers include senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and A P Anil Kumar, as well as KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Chennithala was also in the CM race before the AICC picked Satheesan. Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be part of the cabinet. There are 14 new faces in the cabinet, including Chief Minister Satheesan, who is holding a government position for the first time despite being elected from Paravur since 2001.

The cabinet includes two women and two members from the Scheduled Caste community. New faces in the cabinet include C P John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, and V E Abdul Gafoor. Congress leaders P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, K A Thulasi, and O J Janeesh are also among the first-time ministers. Supporters say the mandate reflects a strong public desire for change, particularly among youth and welfare-dependent communities who felt left behind during the previous administration's second term. Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the ceremony.

CPI (M) veteran and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, and leaders from various parties are also expected to be present. The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, the LDF secured 35, and the BJP won 3. Following the swearing-in, the ministers will attend a reception at Lok Bhavan, after which the Cabinet will hold its first meeting and recommend convening the Assembly. All eyes are on the first Cabinet decisions, as the UDF had promised five key guarantees--free KSRTC bus travel for women, a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for girl students in colleges, an increase in welfare pension to Rs 3,000, health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh per household, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs.