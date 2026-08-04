Veteran Congress leader, former Bengal governor DY Patil passes away at 92

Former governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, Dnyandeo Yashwant Patil passed away on Tuesday at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra after a prolonged illness. He was 90.

A leading 'education baron' of Maharashtra, D Y Patil founded and managed several education and sports institutions. The D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, venue of many international cricket matches, is named after him.

The D Y Patil Group he founded in 1983 operates over 160 educational institutions, deemed universities and prominent sports and medical infrastructure in Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur.

Patil passed away at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday morning, family sources said. He is survived by his sons, former state minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil, Ajinkya Patil, and daughter Nandita Palshetkar, a gynaecologist.

Patil was a member of the state legislative assembly from 1967 to 1978 before turning his focus to the education sector. The D Y Patil University founded by him offers courses in medicine, engineering and many other disciplines. Patil was mayor of Kolhapur from 1957 to 1962, and was elected as an MLA from the Panhala constituency in 1967 and 1972. Born on October 22, 1935 in Ambap, a village in Kolhapur district, Patil established the first private engineering college in Navi Mumbai. In recognition of his contributions to education and social service, he was honoured with the prestigious civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 1991.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the passing away of his former party colleague. "The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr D Y Patil ji is extremely heart-breaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters," Gandhi wrote on X. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the news of Patil's demise is heart-breaking. "The unparalleled work he accomplished in the fields of education, health, sports, and social service will inspire generations. With his departure, Maharashtra has lost a visionary and socially committed personality. His affection, warmth, and relentless zeal to bring about something positive for society, spanning many decades, will forever remain etched in memory," Pawar said in a statement.