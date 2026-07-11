Home / India News / Veteran playback singer S Janaki dies at 88 due to age-related ailments

Veteran playback singer S Janaki dies at 88 due to age-related ailments

Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

S Janaki
Veteran playback singer S Janaki passes away. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mysuru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:31 PM IST
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Veteran playback singer S Janaki has died at a private hospital here due to age-related ailments, sources said on Saturday.

She was 88 years old.

According to sources, she developed breathing issues last night and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :south indiaEntertainment News

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:31 PM IST

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