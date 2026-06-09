Vizag mishap: Centre announces ₹25 lakh ex gratia, jobs for victims' kin

The Centre has announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of each worker killed in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident, besides permanent employment to one family member and other support measures, according to Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others. The blast triggered a massive fire.

RINL authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the accident.

"We will provide ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the family of each deceased employee, whether regular or outsourced. One member of every affected family will be given permanent employment and children will be provided free education," Kumaraswamy said, addressing a press conference late on Monday.

Kumaraswamy, accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Vizag MP M Sribharat and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, inspected the accident site at RINL. The union steel minister expressed grief over the deaths of eight workers in the explosion and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said the compensation package would be in addition to statutory benefits such as insurance, provident fund, gratuity and other entitlements due to the victims' families. According to Kumaraswamy, the families of the deceased will be allowed to continue residing in the steel plant quarters till the notional date of superannuation of the deceased employees.

He said family members residing outside the township would also be offered quarters as per entitlement if they wished, while children of the deceased would be allowed to continue their education on par with RINL (Vizag Steel Plant) employees. Kumaraswamy noted that all treatment expenses of the injured workers would be borne by RINL and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for those who suffered severe injuries. The union minister appealed to employees not to panic and assured them that the Centre remained committed to the revival and development of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the accident and announced ₹2 lakh assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker and ₹50,000 for the injured.