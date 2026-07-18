Wangchuk's wife pushes for hospital discharge, demands medical reports

As the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital warned of kidney and metabolic risk to activist Sonam Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo has demanded his immediate discharge, citing a lack of transparency by the hospital administration regarding claims of dehydration, drop in his Potassium levels and rising ketone levels.

This came after Wangchuk was brought to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court. This came two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).

Wangchuk's wife told the reporters that despite the climate activist's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital, the march to Parliament would go ahead. "July 20 march is confirmed. Changing the education system is the responsibility of the executive and policymakers. Our job is to tell them that the system has completely collapsed," she said. On June 28, Wangchuk announced an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. After Wangchuk's 20 consecutive days of fasting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the Delhi Police decided to carry out an operation to shift the activist to the hospital. The operation was conducted at daybreak when the number of protesters was at its lowest. Around 30-35 personnel from the New Delhi district's Special Staff and local police, dressed in plain clothes, quietly entered the barricaded protest area.

Police personnel then surrounded Wangchuk's bed and covered it with large white sheets from all four sides before escorting him away from the stage to avoid crowd mobilisation and minimise commotion, the sources said. He was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital at 7:40 AM. The Safdarjung Hospital issued a Health Bulletin stating that Wangchuk's Blood gas analysis post admission revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium and blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission, which increased to 3+ by 1:00 PM. "Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health," the Health Bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Angmo slammed the hospital over the lack of transparency, alleging that the hospital is neither allowing her to get a second opinion at another lab nor allowing her to take his blood sample in her presence, which can be tested elsewhere. In an X post, Angmo said that the hospital has claimed that the potassium level of Sonam Wangchuk has dropped from 4.3 (allegedly recorded on Friday) to 2.9. She noted that she has been awaiting the hospital's response for 2 hours after asking for Wangchuk's immediate discharge, adding that the lack of transparency is suspicious. "Safdarjung Hospital's report says @Wangchuk66's potassium level is 2.9, whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab, nor are they giving me his blood sample in my presence, which I can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting for 3 hours, but they haven't obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious, and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with. We have been awaiting their response for the last 2 hours," she said.

Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe, also argued that he had taken Wangchuk's blood sample at 3 PM on Friday, which showcased a normal potassium value. The hospital is not providing the medical reports of Wangchuk, Dr Dighe told ANI, adding he will be collecting his blood sample for a report, which will be presented to the media. "My team and I have been doing his checkups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. His wife is here, and they are allowing her. I asked them why they have kept him here, and we were told that he is showing potassium deficiency. I had taken his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday, and potassium was normal at that time. It was 4.8, higher than the normal value of 3.5. Now, they are saying the value has dropped. When his wife is asking for a report, they are not giving one to her. This is suspicious, so I am collecting his blood and taking it for a report. I will present the report to you," he said.

Earlier, Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk arrived at the hospital around 7:40 AM and is being continuously monitored by doctors. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said. "He is fully alert and stable. Initially, the Emergency Medicine Department attended to him upon his arrival, and he has now been admitted under the Department of Medicine. He is fully conscious, and all parameters are stable," she added.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continued to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi after Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital; however, sources have told ANI that the organisation is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march. Moreover, even if the political outfit applies for permission now, it is highly unlikely to be granted, given the stringent security protocols in place for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. A mass protest was also held in Thoothukudi by social activists in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been staging a continuous hunger strike in Ladakh, risking his life for the educational future of generations and the educational rights of students. The protest was held near the VVD Signal. Social activist and coordinator of the Sterlite Anti-Protest Coordination Committee, Krishnamoorthy, also participated in the protest.

On the other hand, the police action triggered a political outcry with several leaders from the opposition condemning Wangchuk's removal from the protest site. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the police action at Jantar Mantar to take activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital following his 20-day hunger strike as "wrong." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that "no force" can deter Indian students protesting against the paper leaks and student suicides. "The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya (falsehood) and Hinsa (violence). The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India's future. No amount of force can deter India's students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal defended the inherent right to "Satyagraha" in a republic, questioning why Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has not resigned and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to answer any critical questions. "In a republic, there is a right to 'Satyagraha' (peaceful protest). Regarding the cause of the ongoing movement--led by social activists and others--the Congress party is also pursuing the same demand through its own separate actions. The core issue is why Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign and why PM Modi refuses to answer any questions about this," he said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site, urging him not to act with "arrogance" and saying that "history is witness" to the consequences of such behaviour.

In a self-recorded video message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "I want to pray to Modiji, don't do this, don't be so arrogant. So much arrogance is not good. History is witness that whenever someone has been so arrogant, that person has been destroyed." Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Wangchuk's voice, along with those of several young Indians, had been ignored. "His voice has been ignored, just as the voices of countless young Indians continue to be ignored," she said. She also demanded that Wangchuk be allowed to shift to a private hospital, saying citizens should be free to bear the cost if required.