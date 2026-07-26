Wangchuk to be discharged on Monday, leave for Ladakh after Rajghat visit

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will be discharged from Medanta Hospital on Monday and will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving for Ladakh, his team said.

Wangchuk, who is recovering in the hospital in Gurugram after he broke his 26-day fast late Friday night, is expected to be discharged at around 11.30 am on Monday.

After his discharge, he would visit Rajghat before departing.

He earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here to support students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention.