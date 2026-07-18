Wangchuk weak, dehydrated due to fasting but stable: Safdarjung Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable, Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the statement, Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at 7.40 am on Saturday.