Home / India News / Water ingress reported on INS Kesari at Visakhapatnam naval dockyard

Water ingress reported on INS Kesari at Visakhapatnam naval dockyard

Operations to pump out the water are currently in progress, the spokesperson said

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Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
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An incident of water ingress occurred on board INS Kesari on Saturday afternoon while the ship was berthed at the naval dockyard at Visakhapatnam, an Indian Navy official said.

However, no injuries or loss of life were reported, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"An incident of water ingress occurred on board INS Kesari this afternoon while the ship was berthed at the naval dockyard, Visakhapatnam," the official said.

Operations to pump out the water are currently in progress, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian NavyVisakhapatnam

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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