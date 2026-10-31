Water ingress reported on INS Kesari at Visakhapatnam naval dockyard
Operations to pump out the water are currently in progress, the spokesperson said
Operations to pump out the water are currently in progress, the spokesperson said
An incident of water ingress occurred on board INS Kesari on Saturday afternoon while the ship was berthed at the naval dockyard at Visakhapatnam, an Indian Navy official said.
However, no injuries or loss of life were reported, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.
"An incident of water ingress occurred on board INS Kesari this afternoon while the ship was berthed at the naval dockyard, Visakhapatnam," the official said.
Operations to pump out the water are currently in progress, the spokesperson said.
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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 11:01 PM IST