Water levels improve in reservoirs as southwest monsoon picks up

All-India water levels in the 166 reservoirs monitored by the government staged a smart recovery during the week ended July 9, as the southwest monsoon continued to pound several parts of western and southern India.
Water levels in the 53 reservoirs across western India were almost 48 per cent higher than their 10-year average levels. Overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 9, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average.
Till July 3, 2026, water levels in the reservoirs were at 26 per cent of live capacity at full reservoir level (FRL), which rose to 32.38 per cent during the week ended July 9, 2026. Water Levels in 166 Reservoirs Monitored by the Government as On July 9, 2026
Region
Reservoirs Monitored
Live Capacity at FRL*
Storage Levels**
Current Yr
Last Yr
Normal Storage
% Departure From Normal
North India
11
19.83
31%
42%
33%
-5%
East India
27
21.75
27%
44%
27%
1%
West India
53
38.09
42%
53%
29%
48%
Central Region
28
48.58
36%
45%
31%
15%
Southern India
47
55.28
25%
60%
30%
-18.41%
All India
166
183.56
32%
51%
30%
8%
NOTE: Decimals have been rounded off. Normal Storage is Average Storage of Last 10 Years
*FRL is Full Reservoir Levels in BCM (billion cubic meters)