Water levels improve in reservoirs as southwest monsoon picks up

All-India water levels in the 166 reservoirs monitored by the government staged a smart recovery during the week ended July 9, as the southwest monsoon continued to pound several parts of western and southern India.

Water levels in the 53 reservoirs across western India were almost 48 per cent higher than their 10-year average levels. Overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 9, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average.

Water Levels in 166 Reservoirs Monitored by the Government as On July 9, 2026 Region Reservoirs Monitored Live Capacity at FRL* Storage Levels** Current Yr Last Yr Normal Storage % Departure From Normal North India 11 19.83 31% 42% 33% -5% East India 27 21.75 27% 44% 27% 1% West India 53 38.09 42% 53% 29% 48% Central Region 28 48.58 36% 45% 31% 15% Southern India 47 55.28 25% 60% 30% -18.41% All India 166 183.56 32% 51% 30% 8% Till July 3, 2026, water levels in the reservoirs were at 26 per cent of live capacity at full reservoir level (FRL), which rose to 32.38 per cent during the week ended July 9, 2026.