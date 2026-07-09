Wayanad landslide: Death toll climbs to 4 as another body recovered

One more body was recovered from the Wayanad landslide site bringing the total number of persons killed in the disaster to four, Kerala Minister A P Anilkumar said.

The minister told reporters here that the body was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning.

"Searches will be carried out in zone 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," he said.

A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Now four persons remain missing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations will be given priority.