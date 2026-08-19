WB may separate land, industry policies to boost investments: MoS Industry

The West Bengal government is likely to come out with separate policies for land and industry to attract investments in the state, a minister said on Wednesday.

The proposed industry policy will incorporate measures to boost exports, he said.

"Export policy will be a part of the industry policy, but the land policy will be separate," state Industry Minister Tapas Roy told PTI on the sidelines of the BigMint India Ferrous Week 2026 conference.

Roy heads a group of ministers (GoM) examining these policies.

The proposed separation of the land policy from the industrial one marks a shift from the perception that industrial land issues would be addressed as part of the upcoming industry policy.

Land availability has been one of the key issues discussed by the state government and industry stakeholders as Bengal seeks to attract fresh investments and expand its industrial base. The government has been examining alternative approaches to making land easily available for industry, including mechanisms that could reduce dependence on compulsory acquisition. Land pooling is one such alternative mechanism. Roy said the government is aiming to release an initial version of the industry policy within August. Asked whether the GoM would meet again before the policy is placed before the state cabinet, Roy said another meeting could be held if required.