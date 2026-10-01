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Delhi to remain dry today; heavy rain likely in southern states, Northeast

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and no rain in Delhi till October 5, with maximum temperatures staying between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging
Bengaluru: A commuter moves on a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Delhi is likely to remain dry through the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no rain across the national capital.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. No weather warning has been issued for any part of Delhi.
 
The IMD expects mainly clear skies and no rain in the city till October 5. The minimum temperature could gradually rise to between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius by October 5.
 
The monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days before its usual withdrawal date of September 25.
 
The southwest monsoon is also retreating from other parts of northwest and central India. The IMD said it could withdraw further from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and some other areas over the next two to three days.
 

Where is heavy rain expected today?

 
Several parts of southern and northeastern India are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, south interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.  
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar activity is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Odisha. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Strong surface winds are also likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh. 
In the Northeast, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. 
A weather system currently over northern Myanmar and nearby parts of southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the northeast Bay of Bengal weakened into a low-pressure area on Thursday morning. The system is likely to remain over the same region during the next 12 hours. 
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Topics :RainfallIMD weather forecastDelhi weatherheavy rainsIndia Meteorological Department

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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