Weather helps curb India's emissions growth to record low in 2025

In 2025, coal remained India's largest source of energy, accounting for 59 per cent of total supply, followed by oil at 28 per cent, according to the Energy Institute. "In contrast to historical trends, the year saw no overall growth in India's fossil fuel consumption, with gas consumption falling by 5.9 per cent, coal consumption growing by only 0.6 per cent, and oil by 0.3 per cent," the report said. "The cause of this was a mixture of weather-driven and structural effects."