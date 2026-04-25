Weather today: Heatwave alert in Delhi; rain, storms forecast across India

Delhi residents woke to comparatively hotter weather on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for the city. The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at a few places. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 25.2 degrees Celsius. Hot surface winds are likely to blow at 15–25 kmph, gusting up to 35 kmph during the day. Rain, thunderstorms forecast across parts of India Scattered to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected over parts of northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may also see some rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph. In east and northeast India, fairly widespread rainfall is likely, with some areas such as Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal expected to receive heavy rainfall. Thunder squalls with winds up to 70 kmph may also occur in parts of the northeast. Scattered showers in central regions Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. In the south, states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana may experience isolated rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.