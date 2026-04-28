Weather today: Light showers to ease heat, bring down mercury in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a warm Tuesday morning as the temperatures remained above normal on April 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky today, which would later bring a spell of very light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Strong winds are also likely with speeds of 30-40 kmph, and reaching up to 50 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature will hover around 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain around 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Widespread rain across India

IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, while thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph may affect parts of Punjab, Haryana and adjoining areas. In the northeast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue, with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Very heavy rainfall is expected at some places over Assam and Meghalaya, while other states in the region may also see heavy showers during the period. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, with thundersquall activity likely in some areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Bay of Bengal due to squally winds reaching speeds of 45–65 kmph. No warning has been issued for the Arabian Sea.

Central India may see isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph are also likely at isolated locations. The southern peninsula is expected to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Areas including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may witness gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Heatwave conditions persist in parts Despite the rainfall activity, heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated regions of central and northwest India, including parts of Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.