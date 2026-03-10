Weather today: Rain in north India, heat wave in west; Rajkot hits 41.6°C

India is witnessing sharply contrasting weather as early summer temperatures soar past 35 degrees Celsius in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on March 10. These areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph.

West Bengal and Jharkhand are likely to see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning may also occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim.

From March 10 to 15, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected across Odisha, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, northeastern states, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Kerala. On March 11, isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall may affect Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, with hailstorms in some regions.

Heat wave grips western and central India At the same time, heatwave conditions are forecast in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, spreading to Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Gujarat, and Konkan & Goa. Hot and humid weather is expected in parts of Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Maximum temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and northwestern India are likely to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal. On March 9, Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13.4 degrees Celsius, while Rajkot and Surendranagar (Gujarat) saw the highest maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius.