Over half of Indian households faced LPG supply issues in 5 weeks: Survey

More than half of Indian households have faced problems with LPG supply in the last five weeks, according to a new survey by LocalCircles. The findings show that 56 per cent of households experienced issues such as delays, difficulty in booking cylinders or irregular delivery.

The West Asia war disrupted the supply chains. India imports a large share of its LPG from the region, which caused many households across cities to report waiting days or even weeks for cylinder refills.

The survey received over 20,000 responses from households across 303 districts in India. Of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent were women. In terms of location, 45 per cent were from Tier-I cities, 30 per cent from Tier-II cities and 25 per cent from smaller towns and rural districts.

Households report late deliveries The survey found that 37 per cent of respondents faced delays in delivery, while 25 per cent said they struggled to book a cylinder. Though 37 per cent reported no issues, the overall data suggests that supply challenges were widespread and affected a majority of households at least once during the period, the survey stated. ALSO READ: Govt hikes LPG allocation to 70% for pharma, food and agri sectors In many urban areas, families were forced to switch to alternatives like induction stoves or traditional fuels due to the shortage. The situation has improved slightly in recent weeks, but the impact of earlier disruptions continues to be felt.

12% turned to black market A key concern highlighted in the survey is the rise of black marketing. About 12 per cent of households said they bought LPG cylinders from the black market, paying much higher prices. Reports from different cities show that prices in the black market were often two to three times higher than normal rates. This has made cooking fuel unaffordable for many low-income families. The issue appears even more serious for commercial users. The survey estimates that around 35 per cent of commercial LPG consumers -- such as small eateries, food stalls and migrant workers -- resorted to black market purchases.