West Asia crisis: 52,000 Indians returned after partial opening of airspace

India on Saturday said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, especially in the context of the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.

In a late night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.

It also urged all Indian nationals in the region to follow the guidelines of the local authorities and the advisories issued by the Indian missions.

The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government and it remains engaged with the governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance, the MEA said.

The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region. "The government of India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short duration visits," the MEA said. "All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories being issued by the Indian embassy or consulate in their location," it said.

The MEA said Indian missions in the region have issued detailed advisories and set up 24x7 helplines to assist Indians. "Following the partial opening of airspace across the region in the last few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers who were in transit or on short-term visits in these countries," the MEA said. "By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 32,107 of whom have travelled on Indian carriers. More flights are planned in the coming days," it said.