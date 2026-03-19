West Asia crisis: Govt identifies 22 vessels for safe passage via Hormuz

The government has identified 22 India-bound vessels in the Persian Gulf region for evacuation and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by The Hindu. Of these, 20 have been classified as critical to India’s energy security.

These 20 vessels are carrying approximately 215,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), 321,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and 1,676,000 tonnes of crude oil. The ships include both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels, but all are bound for India.

Among the energy-critical vessels, 10 are Indian-flagged. The fleet comprises 3 LNG carriers, 10 LPG carriers, and 7 crude oil tankers. Other flags represented include the Marshall Islands, Liberia, Greece, Malta, and Portugal.

In addition, two Indian-flagged container vessels have also been identified for evacuation to ensure their safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Hindu, coordination is ongoing among multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), the Directorate of Naval Operations (DNO), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), to facilitate the evacuation of vessels from the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Additional Secretary at the (MoPSW), Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said 611 individuals aboard 22 Indian-flagged vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including those positioned west of the key shipping routes, are safe, ANI reported.

2 LPG carriers reach India safely This comes as two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and arrived in India on March 16 and 17. Carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, safely passed the Strait last week under the Indian Navy escort. ALSO READ: West Asia war: Shivalik, Nanda Devi can meet just a day's LPG demand Shivalik has been partially discharged at Gujarat's Mundra and is awaiting the start of ship-to-ship operations. Nanda Devi, on the other hand, has doubled-banked for ship-to-ship transfer at Gujarat's Vadinar, with cargo operations expected to begin soon.

Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki, which the Indian Navy also escorted, reached Mundra Port last week. It was carrying approximately 81,000 metric tonnes of Murban crude oil from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vessel narrowly escaped damage when the Fujairah terminal, where it was loading, on the eastern coast of the UAE, came under attack. Seafarers stranded, evacuation ongoing According to The Hindu, around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf region, including 658 on Indian-flagged vessels. So far, about 472 seafarers have been evacuated by various shipping companies. While no Indian ship has been attacked in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, three Indian seafarers have died, four have been injured, and one remains missing in incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels.