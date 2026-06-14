West Asia crisis has impacted fertilisers, pharma sectors, says Nadda

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, said that the ongoing West Asia crisis has affected global supply chains linked to the fertiliser and pharmaceutical sectors, but assured that the Government of India has taken adequate measures to ensure that farmers and consumers do not face any hardship.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Nadda on Saturday said India had proactively diversified its sourcing strategy and strengthened supply arrangements to shield the country from disruptions arising out of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Responding to a question from ANI regarding the impact of the crisis on the pharmaceutical and fertiliser industries, Nadda said the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to safeguard supplies of medicines, medical devices and fertilisers.

"Despite the West Asia crisis, we have ensured that there will be no shortage of medicines, medical devices or fertilisers in India. Our farmers and citizens will not face any difficulty, and we have already diversified our supply sources to safeguard national interests." Said JP Nadda. "The situation in West Asia is a matter of concern, but we have strategically prepared ourselves. Despite the crisis, we are fully capable of ensuring that the people of India do not suffer any adverse impact. We have made all necessary preparations and have closely monitored pharmaceuticals, medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies," he said.

Nadda said the government has also taken steps to secure fertiliser imports from countries outside the Strait of Hormuz region. "We have moved towards alternative sources of fertilisers and are issuing fresh tenders with countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Russia and China, which are outside the Strait of Hormuz route. We have sufficient fertiliser stocks for the ongoing Kharif season and are already preparing for the Rabi season," he said. The Union Minister asserted that the Centre's focus was not on predicting the duration of the crisis but on ensuring uninterrupted supplies for citizens. "We are not asking whether the crisis will last 15 days or one month. Our priority is that our people should not face any difficulty. Farmers in the country will not be affected," he added.

On being asked about the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan regions, and concerns over extensive construction activities and highway cutting, Nadda acknowledged the concern and said the Centre had already initiated studies on the issue. "Your concern is very valid. I cannot authenticate all the reasons at this stage, but after the recent disasters, the Government of India assigned experts to undertake studies. Such analyses are being carried out not only for Himachal Pradesh but also for Uttarakhand," he said. Nadda said he was not immediately aware of the latest status of the reports, but confirmed that scientific assessments were underway to understand the causes behind the increasing incidents of natural disasters in the Himalayan region.