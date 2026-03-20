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West Asia crisis: Indian national killed in Iranian attack on Riyadh

The Indian embassy in Riyadh, without providing details, condoled the death of the Indian

UAE, Iran war
In the last couple of weeks, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
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An Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh this week, taking the total number of Indian fatalities from the ongoing conflict in West Asia to six since it began three weeks ago.

The Indian national died following a missile attack on Riyadh on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. It remains unclear whether the individual was a direct victim of the strike or was killed by the falling debris from an intercepted missile.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh, without providing details, condoled the death of the Indian.

"The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th," it said.

The mission said it is in touch with the family of the deceased and local authorities. "We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter."  It is the third Indian fatality on land since the Iran-US conflict erupted on February 28.

Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone strike in Oman's Sohar city on March 13.

Three Indian sailors were killed in attacks on merchant vessels earlier.

In the last couple of weeks, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West AsiaWar ConflictRiyadhIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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