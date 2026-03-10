West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout

The escalating conflict in West Asia is beginning to ripple across multiple sectors of the Indian economy, from energy and financial markets to fertilisers, manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps the widening economic implications of the crisis. Take a look at our coverage:

1. India is unlikely to raise petrol and diesel prices immediately even as Brent briefly neared $120 per barrel, though prolonged conflict could raise inflation, the import bill and the current account deficit. Sudheer Pal Singh and Shubhangi Mathur explain how the government and oil companies are trying to absorb the shock for now, while economists outline what a sustained oil spike could mean for India's macroeconomy.

2. Indian equities fell sharply as crude surged and volatility jumped, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting multi-month lows on fears of inflation, slower growth and a weaker rupee. Sundar Sethuraman unpacks how the oil shock triggered the selloff, what global investors are worried about, and why analysts believe markets may stay volatile until the conflict trajectory becomes clearer.

3. Surat's diamond industry is being squeezed by both West Asia conflict and US tariff uncertainty, worsening an already painful shift towards lab-grown diamonds and thinner margins. Through on-ground voices from polishers and exporters, Ajinkya Kawale explores how global trade tensions and slowing demand are reshaping India's diamond capital.

7. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said inflation impact is not substantial yet, though a prolonged crude spike could still hurt trade, capital flows and input costs. Ruchika Chitravanshi breaks down the government's inflation assessment and the economic conditions that could change the outlook if oil prices remain elevated.

8. The RBI's "lower for longer" rate outlook is under pressure as a longer war and higher oil prices may complicate the balance between growth support and inflation control. Anjali Kumari spoke to economists who discussed whether the central bank may have to rethink its policy path if crude continues climbing.